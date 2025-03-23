Uzodimma presents staff of office to 66 traditional rulers, warns 'We will change you'

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo presented certificates and office staff to 66 new traditional rulers in the state on Saturday.

In a speech at the event held at the Government House, Owerri, Uzodimma charged them with serving and treating their subjects in a manner that pleases God.

He urged them not to see their subjects as slaves but to demonstrate the importance of honesty, peace and justice in leadership.

He also warned them against ruling their communities from the diaspora and vowed to withdraw the staff of office of anyone who defaulted.

The governor also urged them to see themselves as part of the government and ambassadors at the community level.

“You are recognised to support local government chairmen and counsellors to ensure that law and order are maintained in our communities,” he said.

He emphasised their role in maintaining security in their domains, saying that any traditional ruler who joined in causing insecurity would be dethroned.

“If I see that you are not able to manage security in your community, we will change you.

“Raise vigilance groups and work with the youth to defend your communities,” he said.

The governor charged them with working with his administration and not allowing anybody to use them to fight or undermine the government.

According to him, anybody who wants to fight the government should come directly.

While pledging support of his administration to the various communities, Uzodimma congratulated them and prayed God to grant them wisdom to lead their people.

Responding on behalf of the new royal fathers, the Traditional Ruler of Umuezeala/Umueme Community in Oru East Local Government Area, Prof. Peter Nnabuo, assured the governor that they would ensure that peace and tranquility returned to their communities.

In an interview with reporters, the Traditional Ruler of Ihite-afoukwu Ancient Kingdom, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Eze Okwudili Nwandu, expressed delight over his appointment.

He commended the governor for finding him worthy of serving his people and pledged to ensure that they benefitted from the dividends of traditional rulership under his watch.

Also, the Traditional Ruler of Amato Autonomous community, Obowo, Eze Michael Obioma, thanked the governor for making his community's dream a reality.