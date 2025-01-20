VIDEO: Trouble for LGBT as Donald Trump's govt recognises only two genders in US

US President Donald Trump has announced that his administration would officially recognise only two genders, male and female.

This declaration came during his inauguration speech on Monday, January 20, marking a departure from the previous policy of permitting a third-gender option in some settings.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” Trump stated.

He further criticised efforts to incorporate race and gender considerations into various aspects of public and private life, describing such measures as “social engineering.”

Trump vows to revamp US trade policy

In his wide-ranging address, Trump also outlined plans to overhaul US trade policies.

“I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families,” he said.

Promising to prioritise domestic interests, he added, “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.”

On immigration, Trump reiterated his campaign promise to deport undocumented migrants.

“First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border,” he announced. “All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

Trump’s remarks highlight a policy agenda poised to reshape key areas of governance, from gender recognition and trade to immigration control.