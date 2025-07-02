Musk would have to return To South Africa - Trump 'hints' at deporting 'bestie' billionaire

The long-running rivalry between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has flared up again, as both men resumed trading verbal blows over a controversial government spending bill.

On Monday, as the U.S. Senate debated Trump's “Big, Beautiful Bill”, a sweeping proposal that would significantly increase federal spending, Musk launched a scathing attack on lawmakers backing the plan.

Taking to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla and SpaceX boss criticised the bill's supporters, accusing them of betraying the public trust.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!” Musk tweeted.

He warned that he would do everything in his power to ensure those lawmakers lose their primaries in the next election cycle, even threatening to plaster their faces on posters with the words “LIAR” and “Voted to increase America’s DEBT by $5 trillion.”

Trump fired back early Tuesday via his Truth Social account, accusing Musk of being disingenuous. He claimed Musk had always been aware of the bill’s implications, particularly the removal of the electric vehicle (EV) mandate, and only began opposing it when it no longer favoured his business interests.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history,” Trump wrote. “Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

He went on to suggest that the government would save billions by cutting ties with Musk’s companies, and hinted at possible investigations into Musk’s business dealings and immigration background.

“I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look. We may have to put DOGE on Elon, You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon.”

The fallout between the two deepened earlier this year after Musk resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a cost-saving agency he helped create during Trump’s campaign. Since its formation, DOGE has shut down 11 federal agencies and cut 250,000 government jobs, claiming to have saved $160 billion in taxpayer funds.

Elon Musk has since hinted at forming a new political party, while Trump has made it clear he has no intention of reconciling with the billionaire.