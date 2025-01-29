Tinubu's ₦49.7tn budget nears approval as Reps give fresh update

The 2025 Appropriation Bill, totalling N49.70 trillion, is nearing approval as the House of Representatives reassures Nigerians of a thorough review process.

Deputy Spokesman of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese, provided an update on the budget’s progress, affirming the lawmakers' commitment to transparency and accountability.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, January 28, Agbese stressed that the House will not compromise its integrity in the passage of the budget.

“The 10th House of Representatives is blessed with seasoned parliamentarians who have brought their wealth of experience to bear on legislative activities,” he stated.

He commended Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for restoring public confidence in the budgetary process, highlighting that his leadership has prioritised national interests over personal gains.

Agbese also praised Hon. Kabir Bichi, Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, for his exceptional diligence in scrutinising the bill.

“Bichi has worked tirelessly, often at the expense of his comfort, to ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected,” he noted.

The House has been conducting budget defence sessions, with lawmakers critically assessing the proposals submitted by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“We did our best to ask the relevant questions, and where we were not satisfied, we demanded explanations,” Agbese revealed.

Reps satisfied with budget defence

He noted that while some MDAs made compelling presentations, others fell short.

“What was not done in the media spotlight is that we carried out a surgical operation on these proposals in such a way that Nigerians will get value for their money,” he added.

The lawmakers have made it clear that frivolous budgetary demands will not be approved.

“We told the Ministers and Heads of agencies to find innovative ways to generate revenue. With the 10th Assembly, it is never business as usual anymore,” Agbese asserted.

He urged Nigerians to remain confident in the legislature’s commitment to transparency.