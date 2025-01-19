Parliamentary group lauds PTAD boss over budget defence

The Parliamentary Support Group (PSG) has applauded Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya, Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), for her exceptional leadership and achievements since her appointment in November 2023.

In a statement by its President, Comrade Charles Abakpa, the PSG commended Odunaiya for her transparency during PTAD’s recent budget defence at the National Assembly, where she outlined the agency's alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s pension reform agenda.

“Under her stewardship, PTAD has consistently made timely pension payments, settled inherited liabilities, and introduced innovative programs like the I Am Alive confirmation initiative, ensuring database integrity and preventing fraud,” Abakpa noted.

Odunaiya’s efforts to streamline payment processes have reduced delays, improving pensioners' satisfaction.

Her initiatives include the launch of a new PTAD office in Ilorin and the approval of a 20% pension increase for Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) pensioners, backdated to January 2024—a first achieved without protests.

The PSG highlighted her introduction of a ₦32,000 minimum pension in July 2024, along with the payment of gratuities and death benefits to retirees and Next-of-Kin.

These measures, it said, reflect Tinubu’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare.

“Her strategic partnerships and drive for efficiency have elevated PTAD’s service delivery. We urge her to sustain this momentum and continue innovating for pensioners' benefit,” Abakpa added.