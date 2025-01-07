Senate announces crucial 2025 budget approval date

The Nigerian Senate has announced January 31 as the tentative date for the passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Senator Solomon Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, disclosed this during a meeting with the chairmen of Senate standing committees.

The ₦49.7 trillion budget was presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on December 18.

The bill has since passed its second reading, with plans underway for budget defence sessions involving ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

According to Adeola, these sessions are slated to begin on December 7.

“Reports from the budget defence by various committees will be submitted between January 15 and 18,” Adeola explained.

He further outlined the process for finalising the budget report, noting that the Appropriations Committee would collate and review submissions from all committees before presenting its final report to the Senate.

“Afterwards, collation and tidying up of the various reports will be done by the appropriations committee with the hope of laying the final report on the budget to the Senate on the 31st of this month,” he stated.

However, Adeola emphasised that the January 31 date is provisional.

“The 31st of January fixed for laying of the budget is tentative as it is just given to guide our working,” he added.