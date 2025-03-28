Tinubu promises Nigerians more hard work for peace, stability on 73rd birthday

President Bola Tinubu says he will continue to work hard and pray for the peace and stability of the nation.

The president said this during an interview with reporters after the national Juma’ah prayer session and commemorating his birthday at the National Mosque, Abuja.

The president, who thanked God for the grace of seeing his 73rd birthday on March 29, said the safety and welfare of the citizens remained uppermost in his mind and prayer list.

“I feel good. I feel happy. I thank the Almighty Allah who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers.

“We also thank Allah for accepting our worship; that is key and very important to us.

“We have prayed for our country. We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation.

“We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens,” the president added.

Tinubu said his watchword remained, “hard work and hard prayers.

“The word for all of us is hard work. You work harder, and you pray harder.

“That’s the inspiration I got from today’s sermon. We thank God almighty that at this stage, we are still in it and working.”

Dr Abdulkadir Solagberu, the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, and other clerics led the special prayers for the nation and the president.

Solagberu assured Tinubu of continued prayers for his good health, strength, and wisdom to steer the nation’s affairs toward greatness.

He stated that prayers for the nation’s peace and stability would herald the citizens’ development and well-being.

Prof. Muhammad Adam, the Imam of the National Mosque, thanked the president and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for catering to the poor and needy during Ramadan.

Adam urged Muslims to continue their prayers for the president and the nation and their goodwill toward the poor after Ramadan.

“Mr president, Allah is with you, and you will succeed,” he added.

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President, and Sen. Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, attended the Friday congregational prayer.