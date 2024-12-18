Tight security at NASS as Tinubu prepares to present 2025 budget

Security has been beefed up at the National Assembly Complex ahead of the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget presentation which was earlier slated to be held on Tuesday, December 17 was shifted to Wednesday 18 December.

NAN also reports that all business operators and ancillary service providers like banks and food vendors have been told not to open for business by the management of the complex, given the budget presentation.