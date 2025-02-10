Senator Lalong gets crucial endorsement amid legislative activities

Senator Simon Lalong, the former Governor of Plateau State and current representative of Plateau South in the Senate, has received a commendation for his leadership and legislative impact.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG), a group advocating leadership integrity, praised Lalong’s governance and senatorial contributions in a statement released on Monday, February 10.

Comrade Abel Ikanni, President of MBCG, described Senator Lalong as “a man of few words but backed with actions.”

He highlighted Lalong’s work at the 10th Senate as a model for regional lawmakers.

“His contributions to his immediate constituency and diplomatic role across the North Central region are legendary and second to none,” Ikanni said.

“He has proven to be a people’s man, breeding leaders and building legacies.”

Lalong, who served as governor of Plateau State from 2015 to 2023, was also the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum before his election to the National Assembly.

Ikanni noted that his tenure as governor fostered unity and peace in the region.

The MBCG leader also commended Lalong’s influence in the last general elections, stating that his leadership played a crucial role in securing electoral victories for his party in his home state.

Furthermore, Ikanni praised Lalong’s work in the Senate’s Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Colleges, describing it as a sign of “succour” for the sector.