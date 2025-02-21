Security forces arrest Bello Turji’s key arms supplier in Sokoto

Security forces in Sokoto State have arrested Hamza Suruddubu, a notorious arms dealer known for supplying weapons to bandit kingpin Bello Turji and other terrorist groups in the region.

According to a statement by security analyst and counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama, Suruddubu was apprehended in Isa Local Government Area by security operatives following intelligence reports.

Makama described Suruddubu as a major arms trafficker who has long facilitated the movement of weapons from Zamfara State to terrorist enclaves in Eastern Sokoto.

“Suruddubu, an arms dealer from Eastern Sokoto, has long been involved in the trafficking and distribution of weapons from Zamfara State to terrorist strongholds in Eastern Sokoto,” Makama stated.

Beyond supplying weapons, the suspect is also accused of aiding criminal elements with logistics such as food and motorcycles.

“Investigations indicate that Suruddubu not only supplies weapons but also facilitates the provision of essential supplies, including foodstuffs and motorcycles, for criminal groups operating in the region,” Makama added.

Makama further alleged that some security personnel in the area may have been complicit in Suruddubu’s illicit operations.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the arrest, but the development is seen as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle armed groups terrorising the region.