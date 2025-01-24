Rivers Police arrest 2 fake pastors with fetish items and fake Navy ID

The fake pastors were handed over to the police by youths from Rumuduru, led by their President, Henry Worlu, on January 20.

The youths raided the area and arrested Bassey and Elijah from their respective churches.

During interrogation, Bassey admitted to using spiritual materials, such as water and oil, to heal individuals suffering from spiritual afflictions.

He also revealed that he used a small casket and a ‘miracle life oil’ to pray for people with mental issues, claiming they would recover within three months.