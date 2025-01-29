Police detains male hotelier for sexually defiling 5 male students in hostel

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone-2 Command, Lagos, AIG Adegoke Fayoade has confirmed the detention of a hotelier for alleged sexual assault on male students in his hotel.

Fayoade confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. He said that the suspect will remain in detention pending the conclusion of investigations.

The AIG said the hotelier was detained after a 16-year-old secondary school student confessed to his mother that he met the suspect at his hotel located at Bucknor in the Isheri Oshun area of the state.

ALSO READ: Abuja bishop bags 20 years imprisonment for rape

He said that the parents of the boy reported the case to the police at Zone 2.

NAN learnt that the boy told his parents that the suspect allegedly lured him and four other students to his hotel and sodomised them. The boy’s father(name withheld) said:

We rushed him to a prayer house and after some days when he became a little bit sober, we took him to Isheri-Oshun Police Station where he made a statement and narrated his ugly encounter with the hotelier.

Shockingly, after he disclosed the names of his fellow students who took him to meet the hotelier, he relapsed and started behaving like a mad person.