Enugu lawmaker mourns tanker explosion victims, urges stricter safety measures

Mr Chima Obieze, a member representing the Ezeagu constituency in the Enugu House of Assembly, has expressed sadness over the tragic tanker explosion at the Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway that claimed 18 lives.

The lawmaker, who disclosed in Enugu on Sunday, said that the accident claimed the lives of innocent people, including those from his constituency.

Obieze expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims adding that the incident was a reminder of the need to enhance safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. He said;

Upon receiving the news, I drove to the incident scene, where I met with the Commissioner for Transportation, Enugu State, Dr. Obi Ozor and the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.

I also saw the Enugu State fire-fighting trucks and fire-fighters who had just succeeded in putting out the inferno.

I further met with a devastated lady who was identified to be from Awha-Imezi in Ezeagu Constituency who happened to have lost about three of her family members in the ugly incident.

I want to assure the general public that we have prepared a motion to urge the relevant authorities to implement additional safety measures, including stricter regulations on the movement of fuel tankers and heavy-duty vehicles.

We will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served and that measures are put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring again

The lawmaker prayed that the good Lord may grant their souls eternal rest in his kingdom.