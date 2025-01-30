2027: Party chieftain reveals why PDP must approach Peter Obi

Eddy Olafeso, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) reconciliation committee, has called on the party to initiate talks with Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, and other opposition figures to form an alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, January 29, Olafeso stressed that no single party could unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) without a united opposition.

“Not only Peter Obi, every person that is somebody in this country that can actually garner one or two votes must be spoken with,” he said.

The need for opposition alliance

Obi, a former PDP presidential aspirant, left the party before the 2023 elections to join the Labour Party, where he secured over six million votes, finishing third behind President Bola Tinubu and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

Olafeso argued that a strategic alliance was the only viable path for the opposition.

“It is not only here that you have alliances; you have people working together to win elections. It happened in Ghana not quite long ago,” he noted.

He also criticised PDP’s leadership for failing to prevent the internal divisions that led to its 2023 loss.

“Atiku and Obi’s combined votes would have sent Tinubu to a distant second,” he lamented.