Outrage as Anambra security outfit threatens to arrest women without bras, pants

A security outfit in Anambra State has sparked outrage after announcing its intention to arrest women seen in public without bras or panties.

The directive, which was captured in a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, has left many questioning its legality and enforcement.

In the video, a security official speaking in Igbo claimed the order came from the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

He warned that women seen wearing only panties in public would also face arrest.

However, the Anambra State Government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The video has since generated widespread reactions, with critics condemning the move as intrusive and discriminatory.

Shehu Sani Mocks Anambra’s ‘Bra and Pant Law’

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani was among those who reacted, questioning how the security outfit intended to verify compliance.

"Anambra’s bra and pant law. I don’t know if the pant law is applicable to men… and how can the security outfit verify ladies' compliance?" Sani posted on his X-handle on Monday, February 17.

The announcement has raised concerns about personal freedoms and the extent of security outfits’ authority in the state.