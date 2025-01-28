Obasa's troubles deepen as Lagos Assembly begin steps to probe ex-speaker

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced plans to investigate its former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, over fraud and financial misappropriation allegations.

The move follows Obasa's recent impeachment by more than two-thirds of the 40-member Assembly.

Olukayode Ogundipe, the Assembly’s spokesperson, revealed that the probe would commence once Obasa resumes duties.

“There are other things we’ve been hearing about, including different amounts of money being spent by him,” Ogundipe stated in an interview. “When he’s seated with us, actions will be taken.”

Ogundipe hinted that a committee might be established to scrutinise the allegations or that the Assembly’s leadership could address the issue directly.

He also noted that formalities and constitutional procedures would guide the investigation.

Obasa Denies Allegations as Lagos Lawmakers Prepare Investigation

Obasa, who was impeached on January 13 over alleged misconduct and financial offences, has dismissed the allegations as baseless and his removal as unconstitutional.

“I remain the authentic Speaker,” Obasa stated, insisting his impeachment was unprocedural.

However, Ogundipe countered these claims, asserting that the Assembly acted lawfully.

“The process of his removal was constitutional. The members know what we saw, and we intended to change the guard,” he said.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Ogundipe emphasised that Obasa is still considered a member of the Assembly.

“Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa is still one of us. The process to bring him in was constitutional, and the same procedure was used to remove him.”