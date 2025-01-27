Obasa: Drama in Lagos Assembly as ex-Speaker refuses to vacate official residence, office

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has yet to vacate the official residence and office designated for the Speaker despite being replaced by Mojisola Meranda.

Obasa, who was removed from office while away in the United States, has claimed his impeachment was unconstitutional.

However, lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly maintain that the decision was legitimate, supported by 32 out of 40 members of the Assembly.

A source within the Assembly disclosed that Obasa’s aides have already vacated the premises but confirmed that the former Speaker himself remains in the official quarters.

“Things will be sorted out administratively,” the source remarked.

“He will vacate the residence in due course and also move from the Speaker’s office to an office assigned for him as a floor member.”

This development follows a contentious leadership change in the Assembly, which has sparked debates about the constitutionality of the impeachment process.

Observers say the prolonged occupation of the official quarters and office could signal underlying tensions among Assembly members.

Still, the source expressed optimism about resolving the matter amicably within the Assembly’s leadership.