Imminent drama as Obasa moves to resume as Lagos Speaker today

Tensions are high in Lagos as the State House of Assembly braces for a contentious session today, Monday, January 27.

The leadership battle between impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and newly elected Speaker Mojisola Meranda continues to deepen.

Obasa, ousted on January 13, 2025, by 35 of the Assembly’s 40 members over allegations of misconduct and financial mismanagement, insists his removal was unconstitutional.

Over the weekend, he returned from an overseas trip, declaring his intention to resume as Speaker.

Addressing supporters in Ikeja, Obasa criticised the impeachment process and accused law enforcement of meddling in legislative matters.

“I am not afraid of being removed. Lagos is a special place; we cannot denigrate the state. They should prove their allegations against me and follow due process,” he stated.

However, lawmakers loyal to Meranda have maintained their stance, affirming her position as Speaker.

“Over two-thirds of the Assembly members remain solidly united behind Speaker Mojisola Meranda, and we stand firmly by the decision taken on January 13,” said Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, a former chairman of the House Committee on Information and Security.

Adding to the drama, President Bola Tinubu has reportedly endorsed the Assembly’s decision to impeach Obasa.

During a meeting with both factions in Abuja, Tinubu urged Obasa to vacate the Speaker’s official residence peacefully, in line with the Assembly’s resolution.