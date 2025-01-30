Gov Makinde orders Oyo civil servants to wear 'Aso Oke' on Thursdays

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has directed all civil and public servants in the state to wear Aso Oke fabric every Thursday as part of a new cultural and economic initiative.

The directive, communicated via a circular from the Office of the Head of Service on January 27, 2025, reinforces an existing policy requiring workers to wear native attire on Fridays.

“Every Thursday and Friday, our workforce will serve as ambassadors of tradition and agents of economic transformation,” the circular stated.

According to the state government, this policy is more than just a dress code—it is a strategic move to strengthen the local economy while preserving Yoruba cultural heritage.

The initiative aims to empower local artisans, including weavers, dyers, and tailors, whose livelihoods depend on traditional fabric production.

Governor Makinde stressed that the move would create jobs, sustain businesses, and boost demand for indigenous textiles.

“This policy will spur economic growth in the informal sector, promote tourism, and drive inclusive development,” he said.

By institutionalising the wearing of Aso Oke among civil servants, the Oyo government hopes to inspire broader adoption of traditional fabrics while fostering a sense of cultural pride.

Stakeholders in the textile industry have welcomed the initiative, predicting increased patronage for local weavers and designers.