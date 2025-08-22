F ormer Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has revealed that Nigeria's deeply-rooted security challenges stemmed was triggered by political contestations.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television ’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday, August 22, 2025, Buaratai said defeating the menace in Nigeria requires a holistic approach, adding that leaving the fight against insecurity to the military alone won’t help the country.

“It was started through some political actors, and it was essentially a political issue. This insecurity is essentially political, and now, it’s been left to the military, and the political actors are staying behind, " stated the former military chief who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari .

“So, this is something that is needed for a total review of the security aspect in terms of political associations or political involvement and so on.”

Buratai proffers solutions to insecurity

Buhari meets Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Buratai.

Bandits have continued to run riots in parts of the country, espcially in the North where kidnapping for ransom and other crimes have raised concerns among Nigerians and even intternational organisations.

Proferring solution to the persisitng challenege, Buaratai said only a robust approach can resolve the perenial issue, including fixing the socioeconomic factors fueling insecurity.

“It’s very clear that apart from the military, we have the economic line, you know, we have the social line, we have the political line — very important,” he said.

The former COAS rubisshed the claim that the military was sabotaging the fight against insecurity, insisting that “They are the solution — one aspect of the solution — and they will play their role very well if they have good support.”

He also cautioned against rhetorics that could demoralised the troops who are scattered in many parts of the country fighting insurgents and other criminals.