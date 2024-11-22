Over 200 vehicles missing after Obaseki left office, 3 buses recovered - Edo govt

The Chairman of the Committee set up by Governor Monday Okpebholo to recover government vehicles, Kelly Okungbowa, on Friday declared over 200 vehicles missing.



He stated that the committee had within 24 hours recovered three vehicles in a private residence in Benin. Okungbowa, who spoke to newsmen on the success of the committee’s assignment, said within 24 hours three vehicles including one Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses had been recovered. He disclosed that in one of the Toyota Hiace buses, the committee recovered some palliative, which were meant to have been distributed to the Edo people. The chairman added that the palliatives included bags of garri and rice.

He appealed for more information from members of the public, adding that it was the information earlier obtained that led to the recovery of the three vehicles. Okungbowa assured whistleblowers that a handsome reward awaited them provided their information was correct and verifiable. “Yesterday, we were inaugurated, and we promised to follow the law to carry out the mandate of Mr Governor which is to recover all missing government vehicles in private hands. ” We are glad to inform the people of Edo State that we have recorded success within 24 hours of our inauguration.