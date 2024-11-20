Evidence shows Wike not barred from Aso Rock amid drunk claim during Modi’s visit

Lere Olayinka, the Special Adviser to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has presented photo evidence to debunk the claim that his principal has been barred from Aso Rock over a drunken incident.

In a post on his X on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, controversial United States-based journalist Jackson Ude alleged that Wike had been ordered to stay away from Aso Rock after showing up drunk when he received the visiting Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Modi touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for a state visit to Nigeria.

Wike was captured in footage welcoming the Indian leader to Nigeria and was said to have led the guest to his hotel on the same night. The minister also led Modi to Aso Rock to meet President Bola Tinubu the following day.

However, Ude claimed that the former Rivers State Governor had appeared at the airport "heavily drunk" and "oozing from alcohol," which caused an embarrassment to the visiting PM.

He said Wike was slurring like a heavily drunk fellow while engaging Modi in a conversation, and the Indian and Nigerian security officials noticed that the PM was feeling uncomfortable and immediately whisked him away.

"A heavily drunk FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, appeared at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, causing embarrassment to the visiting Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Modi arrived Nigeria on Sunday on a state visit.

"Oozing from alcohol, Wike appeared at the airport to receive the Indian Prime Minister with the Abuja City Key. After welcoming the Prime Minister and handing him the FCT Key, took few pictures, Wike started trying to have conversations and slurring like a heavily drunk fellow.

"As the Indian PM made his way towards the waiting convoys, Wike was walking behind him, slurring. Nigerian and Indian security officials at the airport noticed how uncomfortable the Indian leader was and immediately whisked him away," Ude wrote.

The controversial journalist added that Wike was subsequently barred from entering Aso Rock after his alleged drunken acts were reported to the presidency.

"Information about the whole embarrassing situation reached Aso Rock. Security officials were immediately notified not to allow Wike in Aso Rock Villa while the Indian Prime Minister was visiting with President Bola Tinubu," he added.

Olayinka calls Ude a liar

Responding to the claims on Wednesday, Olayinka tendered photo evidence to rubbish Ude's allegations.

"Ordinarily, our approach to a character like Jackson Ude, being aware of his stock-in-trade, is to ignore him and allow him the freedom to advertise his usual idiocy. However, knowing that the said Jackson Ude, also operates as a sponsored liar against people, for which he earns a living, it behoves us to respond," Olayinka said in a statement.

The Minister's aide revealed that contrary to what Ude said, Wike led Modi to his hotel on Saturday night after their initial meeting at the airport.

He also stated that the Minister was back at the hotel on Sunday morning to perform his duty of leading the visiting PM to the Presidential Villa, presenting photographs showing his principal at these two locations.

"Interestingly, when Jackson Ude was reminded of the above, he quickly spun another lie, by asking why the Indian Security Operatives stopped the Minister from following the Prime Minister to his Hotel Suite after the incident at the airport.

"Fact is, the FCT Minister led the Prime Minister to his hotel, from the Airport and it was from the hotel that he (Wike) led the Prime Minister to the Presidential Villa on Sunday morning, where his duty ended.

"Up till now, Jackson Ude is still spinning lies to defend his initial lies. But for us who know his antecedents, we will not dignify him henceforth," Olayinka noted.

The media aide also highlighted previous claims by the US-based journalist, which were later proven false, describing Ude as a leopard that will never change its spots.

"After all, this same Jackson Ude, said in many tweets that the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, had fled Nigeria, through Niger Republic. He even accused the Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle of helping Yahaya Bello to escape to the Niger Republic.

"However, the same Yahaya Bello that Jackson Ude said had fled Nigeria showed up at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on September 18, 2024.

"How the same man Jackson Ude claimed 'Matawalle mobilised eight military personnel to escort to Niger Republic via Kebbi State, through the border town of llela, in two dark tinted Hilux pickups and a Land Cruiser' was at the EFCC office on September 18, he (Ude) has not explained.

"Rather, he has jumped to peddling other lies against high-profile Nigerians, the latest being the FCT Minister.