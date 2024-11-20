Coalition urges halt to hostile attacks on FCT minister Nyesom Wike

The Coalition for Truth and Justice in Nigeria (CTJN) has condemned what it describes as “false allegations” against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, labelling them attempts to derail his transformative agenda.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Dr Agabi Emmanuel, the coalition’s convener, highlighted Wike’s exceptional strides in infrastructure, housing, healthcare, and governance reforms.

“Our findings reveal that Wike has prioritised critical infrastructure, addressing challenges stemming from population pressure, urban sprawl, and neglect,” he said.

According to the coalition, several initiatives under Wike’s administration have reshaped the FCT. Key achievements include the reclamation of illegally occupied lands for mass housing, the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, and improved welfare packages for teachers.

Investments in rural healthcare and the provision of dignified accommodations for judges were also praised as transformative steps.

“The FCT is being transformed into a useful and aesthetically pleasing capital,” Emmanuel noted, adding that the administration’s proactive measures, such as rehabilitating road networks and commissioning new ones, have revitalised neglected areas.

The coalition further commended Wike’s efforts to combat land grabbing and repurpose lands for public housing projects. They described his approach as “commendable” in addressing the housing deficit and ensuring equitable resource use.

Security improvements, another hallmark of Wike’s tenure, were also lauded. The coalition urged stakeholders, including traditional leaders and security agencies, to support Wike’s vision, which they say aligns with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group concluded by encouraging other states to replicate Wike’s initiatives, which they believe embody sustainable growth, equitable development, and improved quality of life.