Buhari did his best for Nigeria - Ooni of Ife says

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said former President Muhammadu Buhari gave his all to Nigeria during his tenure as President.

The revered monarch's remarks are contained in a statement issued on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Ooni, who spoke during his two-day courtesy visit to Buhari at his country home in Daura, Katsina State this week, noted that the former President appeared remarkably in high spirits during their meeting.

According to the statement, the visit provided an opportunity for meaningful discussions between the traditional ruler and the erstwhile President on issues of national concern.

“He’s 30 years younger right now,” Ooni says, expressing delight over Buhari's sound appearance.

“I can happily tell the whole of Nigeria that he’s living super well. When you see him, you will be completely shocked at how relaxed and vibrant he is, radiating good spirits. He looks remarkably younger than his age, and God has truly blessed him with renewed good health,” he added.

Ooni eulogises Buhari's experiences

The Ooni highlighted that Buhari's unique experiences as both a former military and civilian president, coupled with his significant northern followership, are potential factors that could help the current administration ease governance challenges.

The revered monarch further underscored Buhari's status as an elder statesman, pointing out his humility and approachable leadership style.

While acknowledging the inherent governance challenges, the monarch said no leader can satisfy every citizen, concluding that the former President made notable strides in steering Nigeria towards greater progress, stability and unity.

The Ooni gave glowing remarks about Buhari's diligent efforts during his presidency, saying, “He did his very best as Nigeria’s President, guiding the nation on its path.”

“This meeting was not just a casual encounter but a significant diplomatic engagement underscoring the need for dialogue between leaders across the country. This historic meeting is a testament to Ooni Ogunwusi’s unwavering commitment to promoting national unity and nurturing constructive relationships within Nigeria’s leadership framework.