LASTMA arrests leader of 'One-Chance' syndicate generating ₦300,000 daily

Under the pretext of opening the front door beside the female passenger, the man surreptitiously leaned on her and deftly removed her phone from her bag.

Having successfully executed the theft, the criminals heartlessly ejected her from the moving vehicle.

Fortunately, a vigilant team of LASTMA officers overseeing traffic in the area witnessed the incident.

They swiftly pursued the fleeing bus, ultimately apprehending the driver.

His accomplices – the conductor and another man – managed to escape.