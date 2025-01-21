LASTMA arrests leader of 'One-Chance' syndicate generating ₦300,000 daily

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended the leader of a ‘one-chance’ syndicate which used a commercial bus to rob unsuspecting passengers.
This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.
According to Adebayo, the leader was arrested near a Conoil filling station on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, after the syndicate robbed a female passenger. He said;
The victim fell to the syndicate’s treachery while en route to work this morning.
Adebayo said that the passenger boarded the bus and sat beside a man, who was holding a nylon bag on the front seat. Adebayo said;
Under the pretext of opening the front door beside the female passenger, the man surreptitiously leaned on her and deftly removed her phone from her bag.
Having successfully executed the theft, the criminals heartlessly ejected her from the moving vehicle.
Fortunately, a vigilant team of LASTMA officers overseeing traffic in the area witnessed the incident.
They swiftly pursued the fleeing bus, ultimately apprehending the driver.
His accomplices – the conductor and another man – managed to escape.
He said that during interrogation, the driver admitted leading a three-man ‘one-chance’ syndicate, which included the owner of the bus.
He said that the syndicate’s mode of operation involved enticing passengers with low transport fares on the Costain-Ojota Route, stealing their belongings afterwards, and ejecting them from the vehicle while in motion.
According to Adebayo, the driver said that the syndicate generated between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000 daily by selling stolen phones and other valuables. Adebayo said that seven stolen phones were recovered from the driver.
He quoted the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, as praising the officers for the arrest and urging Lagos residents to be more vigilant when boarding vehicles.