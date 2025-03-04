Kebbi & Jigawa Govts cut civil servants' work hours for Ramadan amid school closures

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved a reduction in official working hours for civil servants in the holy month of Ramadan.

The approval is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Awwal Manu-Dogondaji, the Commissioner for Establishment, Pension and Training in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to the statement, civil servants in the state will now work from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 pm on Fridays.

It added that normal working hours would resume after Ramadan.

Manu-Dogondaji urged citizens to remain steadfast in prayers for lasting peace and stability in Kebbi and Nigeria.

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has also approved the reduction of working hours for state civil servants to honour the 2025 Ramadan fast.

The approval is in a statement signed by the state’s Head of Service, Mr Muhammad Dagaceri, on Tuesday in Dutse.

He stated that;

Civil servants in the state will report to the office at 9 a.m. and close at 3 pm from Mondays to Thursdays, throughout the Ramadan period.

On Fridays, the civil servants will report at 9 am and close at 1 pm’

The head of the service explained that the gesture is to provide opportunities for civil servants to fully engage in spiritual activities associated with the holy month.