'I'm in Abuja': Activist Sowore dares Nigeria Police over viral airport road video

The Nigeria Police Force has reportedly initiated a manhunt for Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), following a viral video of his encounter with police officers at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport Access Road.

The video, shared by Sowore on his social media platforms, depicts him confronting officers stationed on the busy road, urging them to stop causing unnecessary traffic.

The clip quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread discussions.

Reacting to reports of the police search, Sowore took to his X handle on Wednesday night, asserting that he was ready to cooperate.

“I have been informed that the Nigeria Police Force is searching for me. I am currently in Abuja and available at their convenience,” he stated.

Sowore appeared unfazed by the development, hinting at optimism for the coming year.

“It appears that the new year is about to start on a positive note! #RevolutionNow,” he added in the post.

The situation has drawn public attention, with many questioning the rationale behind the police action.

Meanwhile, Sowore, known for his critical stance against government actions, emphasises accountability and transparency in his advocacy efforts.