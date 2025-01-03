VIDEO: Retired DSP laments ₦1.7m gratuity after 35 years of service

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Esther Marcos, has stirred public debate after a heartfelt video detailing her pension ordeal went viral.

The clip highlighted the struggles faced by Nigerian police retirees under the controversial contributory pension scheme.

Marcos, who retired on November 1, 2018, after 35 years of service, disclosed she received a gratuity of just ₦1.7 million and a subsequent monthly pension of ₦40,000.

“I joined the Nigerian Police Force at a very young age,” she recounted. “I didn’t even plan to join; I was accompanying a friend, but due to my height, I was selected instead.”

Her revelations underscored systemic flaws in the pension structure.

“This dirty contributory pension scheme affects every other police officer. After serving for 35 years, I was given ₦1.7 million as gratuity. Imagine receiving just ₦40,000 monthly to live on,” she lamented.

Highlighting the ongoing plight of retirees, Marcos referenced a series of meetings for police retirees that began around 2017.

She questioned the efficacy of these initiatives in addressing the glaring inadequacies of the system.

Sowore reacts

Reacting to the video, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore expressed outrage on X (formerly Twitter).

“How on earth is anyone who worked for 35 years paid ₦1.7m ($1,100) as gratuity?” he asked, labelling the situation “so sad.”

Sowore also criticised the disparity between police pensions and the generous allowances of lawmakers.

“This is the same country where a senator takes home ₦29 million monthly. Ironically, these officers will defend the system that oppresses us all,” he remarked.