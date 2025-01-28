UPDATE: Sowore detained indefinitely after rejecting 'illegal' bail terms

Human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has been detained indefinitely by the Nigeria Police Force after rejecting bail conditions he described as “illegal.”

Sowore was invited for questioning following his exposé on alleged police extortion in Lagos.

The video, shared by Sowore on his social media platforms, depicts him confronting officers stationed on the busy road, urging them to stop causing unnecessary traffic.

The controversial bail terms required Sowore to provide a level 16 civil servant as surety and surrender his international passport.

Rejecting these conditions, Sowore stated on his X account, “I refuse to participate in any arrangement that undermines my personal integrity.”

Falana Slams Police Over Unconstitutional Bail Requirements

Sowore’s legal counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), backed his stance, citing a Court of Appeal ruling in Dasuki v. Director-General, S.S.S., which declared similar bail conditions unconstitutional.

Falana argued that involving public servants as sureties is contrary to civil service rules and undermines anti-corruption efforts.

The activist is currently being held at a police facility in Abuja, once operated by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Speaking from custody, Sowore reiterated his resolve: “I’d rather remain in custody until this joke is over.”

The Take It Back Movement, an organisation Sowore leads, has been actively campaigning against police extortion and illegal roadblocks across Nigeria.

The case has drawn public attention, with critics accusing the police of using oppressive tactics to silence dissent.

Sowore’s detention highlights ongoing concerns about human rights violations and the misuse of bail conditions to intimidate activists.