House of Reps confirm Oluyede as Army Chief

The House of Representatives has confirmed Olufemi Oluyede's appointment as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), solidifying his position as the head of the Nigerian Army.

This decision followed the presentation of a report by Babajimi Benson, chairman of the Committee on Defence, during a plenary session.

Benson revealed that the Joint Committee on Army and Defence had thoroughly screened Oluyede on Wednesday, November 27, ensuring he met all necessary qualifications for the role.

Oluyede’s confirmation comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated him as Acting COAS.

He was appointed in response to the health challenges of his predecessor, Taoreed Lagbaja, who tragically passed away shortly after stepping down.

The lawmakers expressed confidence in Oluyede’s capacity to lead the military and tackle Nigeria’s pressing security challenges.

“The confirmation of Oluyede is not just a procedural step but a vote of confidence in his leadership and expertise,” Benson noted during the session.

Oluyede is expected to focus on strategies to combat insecurity and strengthen Nigeria’s military operations nationwide.