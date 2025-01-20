Trump’s last-minute move keeps TikTok online in US

TikTok has resumed operations in the United States, just hours after President-elect Donald Trump pledged to issue an executive order to delay a ban on the app.

With 170 million US users, the short-form video platform went dark Saturday evening after a national security law targeting its Chinese ownership took effect.

Trump, who previously supported banning TikTok, announced on Sunday, January 19, his intention to extend the timeline for compliance, allowing more time for a resolution.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

TikTok promptly restored access, thanking Trump in a popup message for his intervention and pledging to work towards “a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

The app’s parent company, ByteDance, had earlier resisted selling its US operations to comply with the law.

TikTok shutdown in US

The Supreme Court upheld the measure on Friday, January 17, mandating TikTok’s removal from app stores and web-hosting services by Sunday.

While critics questioned Trump’s legal authority to delay an active law, his administration’s decision not to enforce the ban relieved millions of users.

The Biden administration had previously indicated it would not enforce the law in its final hours, leaving the matter to Trump’s incoming government.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration Monday. The issue has exposed divisions within Trump’s Republican Party.

Senator Tom Cotton warned that companies aiding TikTok might face legal consequences.

Trump wins more allies

Meanwhile, Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, who had supported the ban, deferred to the president-elect, stating, “If I’m confirmed as Secretary of State, I’ll work for the president.”

TikTok’s return underscores its cultural and political significance. The platform has become a powerful tool for political campaigns, especially in engaging younger voters.