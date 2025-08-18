FG to disburse cash to 2.2 million households – Minister

The Federal Government has announced plans to disburse cash transfers to 2.2 million poor households across Nigeria before the end of August, as part of efforts to cushion the effects of poverty.

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Tanko Sununu, disclosed this on Monday, August 18, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He stressed that the government remained committed to lifting vulnerable citizens through structured interventions.

“In the next few days to come, before the end of August, we are going to reach out to 2.2 million households.

“The process is such that the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) will harvest vulnerable Nigerians based on their lowest cadre in the national social register,” Sununu said.

Highlighting progress under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme, the minister revealed that billions had already been channelled to those in need.

“For those Nigerians, it is a rapid conditional cash transfer. So far, we have disbursed ₦419 billion to five million Nigerians,” he stated.

Sununu also provided a breakdown of the distribution pattern, noting that 71 per cent of beneficiaries were in the northern region while 21 per cent were in the south.

According to him, the scheme reflects government’s determination to reach the poorest citizens with targeted relief.

The minister assured Nigerians that ongoing interventions would not only address immediate needs but also lay the foundation for sustainable poverty reduction.

He emphasised that the administration was focused on strengthening safety nets and ensuring that social protection reached those who needed it most.