Federal government declares May 1 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, May 1, 2025, a public holiday in honour of Workers’ Day, reaffirming its commitment to workers’ welfare and national development.

The announcement was made in a statement issued Tuesday, May 29, by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who lauded Nigerian workers for their “dedication, resilience, and sacrifices.”

According to the minister, the efforts of workers across various sectors have played a key role in Nigeria’s progress and global relevance.

“There is dignity in labour; the dedication and commitment to the work we do is vital to nation-building,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He encouraged Nigerian workers to embrace innovation and productivity in their fields, noting that such values are essential to driving improved governance and economic transformation.

As the country prepares to mark the international celebration of workers on May 1, Tunji-Ojo also used the opportunity to reiterate the Tinubu administration’s focus on security, stating, “This administration is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners in the country.”

Workers’ Day, observed annually on May 1, celebrates the contributions of labourers and working-class citizens globally.

In Nigeria, it is often marked by rallies, union-led parades, and speeches that highlight labour issues, demands, and achievements.