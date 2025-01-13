FCT sets January 30 registration deadline for 2025 Hajj

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed January 30 as the registration deadline for all intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise. The Board’s spokesman, Mohammed Aliyu, announced the deadline in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Aliyu explained that the new deadline followed the adjustment by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the 2025 calendar, and directed all state Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies to remit all collections by February 1.

He said that the Board had so far exhausted over 40% of its allocation for this 2025 Hajj exercise from September 2024 to date. He called on the intending pilgrims to utilise the opportunity to deposit before the new deadline elapsed.

The spokesman said that Intending pilgrims were expected to deposit a minimum of ₦8.4 million via a bank draft at any commercial bank payable to FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja, pending the release of the actual Hajj fare by NAHCON.

He stressed that the registration was on a first come–first–served basis in line with the principle of fairness.

Aliyu advised intending pilgrims who have made a deposit but could not participate in previous Hajj exercises and still have their money with the Board to top up their payments to reach the 2025 minimum deposit.