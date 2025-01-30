Fatal crash on Otedola bridge as drunk driver loses control

A fatal accident on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway had claimed the life of a driver suspected to be drunk.

The accident left three passengers injured.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident in a statement, explaining that the lone crash involved a Toyota Sienna (KTU 666 JP).

The accident happened near the Conoil filling station, inward Secretariat.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver was speeding excessively when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The impact resulted in his instant death, while two male passengers and one female passenger sustained serious injuries.

LASTMA operatives who arrived at the scene as first responders recovered several items from the wreckage, including a mobile phone, ₦48,200 in cash, and 15 sachets of alcoholic gin.

Taofiq noted that evidence at the scene strongly suggested that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), however, later arrived to transport the deceased’s body to a morgue in Yaba, while LASTMA officers towed the damaged vehicle to their yard to prevent further traffic congestion along the expressway.

Reacting to the incident, the LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the deceased’s family and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

He also issued a stern warning to motorists, emphasizing the dangers of reckless and impaired driving. He urged all road users to avoid alcohol consumption while driving, stressing that such negligence poses a significant risk to both drivers and other road users.