Ebonyi hospital confirms death of 2 corps members in auto-crash

The management of David Umahi Federal Hospital (DUFUTH) in Ebonyi has confirmed that two corps members lost their lives in a vehicle accident on Wednesday.

Mr Agwu Nwogo, Public Relations Officer of DUFUTH, in a statement on Friday, revealed that a total of four persons died from the accident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident occurred along Amasiri-Okigwe Road within Amenu village in Okposi community within Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The accident involved a group of 2024 Batch C Stream 11 corps members heading to Afikpo NYSC Orientation Camp.

Nwogo said that prompt care for the victims was made possible by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Uzoma Agwu. He said;

Yes, the commercial bus, Enugu North Mass Transit bus, which was conveying them to the camp, ran under a tipper within the Okposi axis, resulting to the loss of four lives, including two corps members.

13 victims were rushed to the hospital around 3pm; thanks to the prompt response of the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps and some other good Samaritans.

Similarly, Rep. Ayodeji Alao-Akala (APC-Oyo) has submitted a petition before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition, demanding justice over the alleged police killing of Iyanda Damilola, a serving NYSC member.

The lawmaker, while laying the petition in Abuja on Thursday, explained that it was written by one of his constituents, Iyanda Israel, the deceased brother. Damilola was allegedly murdered during a convocation ceremony of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The petitioner in the petition dated 26th April 2024, insisted that neither himself, his late brother nor any of his guests were cultists as alleged by the police. According to the lawmaker, the petitioner had his convocation ceremony at LAUTECH and invited his brother, who was a serving corps member in Ibadan, and other friends to celebrate with him.

But that in the course of the event, there was a fight which got the attention of the police, who in attempts to restore normalcy fire shots, one of which brought the late Damilola down.

He said the petitioner was also hit by a stray bullet on his left arm, and is currently at the hospital receiving treatment. The lawmaker called on the House to expedite action to ensure that the officers that allegedly killed the deceased, officer Saheed, officer Olofe, and others face the full wrath of the law.