Ex-presidential aspirant sues CBN, others for £990 trillion over alleged rights violation

That approximately four years ago, the applicant opened and operated few corporate and personal accounts with defendants 2 with aim of managing these finance per the constitution.

That, with no just cause approximately seven (7) months till date, applicant’s corporate and personal accounts have been unaccessible due to defendants 2 & 3 negligence, oppressive and abusive conduct which violates the constitution and purpose of operating a bank.

That, defendant (2) agreed to deposit $50,000,000.00 (Fifty Million Dollars) in applicant’s account with the bank in 2022 in the interim, and till date such has not been credited.



That, additionally Defendant (2) suggested that DRIG BANK operation be moved to Defendant (2) building at Maitama to justify herein entrusted funds.



That, over £500,000,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Billion Pounds) were entrusted with defendants 1, 2 and 3 among other funds with herein co-defendant(s) /banks that have not been credited nor accounted for till date to the applicant.



That defendant 1 commits perjury by presenting to the general public a vague statement claiming to be signed by applicant, which in turn breached the other of the Assembly and affects the credibility of the applicant.



That defendant(s) as of January 2024 breached the industrial agreement consented to during the assembly of Business Owners, FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, AND THE CHAIRMAN, FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL.



The defendant (s) also infringed on the applicant's Intellectual property and obstructed the applicant from operating his accounts, and access to cash among other concerns as guaranteed by the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rule 2009 in accordance with the Constitution.



That, defendants 5 & 6 deliberately denied applicants of his Fundamental Rights and Entitlements till date as agreed and guaranteed under the Constitution and the Gazette 485.



WHEREFORE, based on the facts and defendant(s) abusive conducts, disregard for Rule of the Assembly and Constitution, applicant respectfully prays that this honorable court grants applicants relief and enter judgement as prayed