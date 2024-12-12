Senate orders probe into FCT demolitions - summons Wike

The Senate has initiated an investigation into recent demolitions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which have left many residents homeless.

Senator Ireti Kingibe of the FCT Senatorial District raised the motion, condemning the demolitions as illegal and urging an immediate cessation.

The upper chamber resolved to establish an investigative committee to assess the matter and invited the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to provide explanations.

“We must ensure no further demolitions occur without legal backing,” Kingibe stressed.

In a related move, the Senate summoned Julius Berger Nigeria PLC’s Managing Director to address allegations of mismanagement in the Odukpani-Itu Highway project.

The highway, a vital transportation link between Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, has reportedly seen over ₦18 billion in public funds spent, yet remains incomplete.

Senator Osita Ngwu, who sponsored the motion, accused Julius Berger of ignoring multiple invitations from the National Assembly.

“This constitutes contempt and undermines constitutional authority,” Ngwu asserted.

The Senate invoked its constitutional power to issue a warrant of arrest to compel Julius Berger’s Managing Director to appear before the investigative hearing.

Both actions underscore the Senate’s commitment to transparency and accountability in using public funds and government actions affecting citizens.