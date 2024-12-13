Deputy Speaker Kalu drops fresh hint on Nnamdi Kanu’s imminent release

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has revealed that concerted efforts are underway to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

During a meeting with the South East Legislators Forum in Abuja, Kalu expressed optimism that ongoing high-level dialogues with authorities would soon yield positive results.

“I am fighting for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to come out. Very soon, it will happen. Please, keep us in your prayers,” Kalu stated, underscoring his commitment to the cause.

Kanu, who has been held by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 on treason charges, has been the subject of intense political discourse.

Kalu’s remarks mark a significant shift in the narrative, sparking hope among his supporters and the Southeast community.

Highlighting the importance of unity, Kalu urged Southeast political leaders to prioritise synergy to address regional challenges.

He commended the legislators for their involvement in the constitutional amendment process and encouraged them to support the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

“Unity is power. We hardly recognise our own, and we lose a lot because of it. We need to end the sit-at-home; people are destroying themselves. The power of unity and growth is essential,” Kalu said.

He further advocated for regional security, infrastructure development, and technological advancement.

“One of the things that is paramount is security. Let’s develop agriculture, infrastructure, energy, technology, amongst others,” he added.

The meeting also saw Kalu rallying support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Dismissing scepticism about the President’s commitment to regional projects, Kalu urged legislators to embrace a common legislative agenda and collaborate on federal initiatives.

The delegation's leader, Kingsley Ikoro, praised Kalu for his leadership and described him as a unifying figure for the Southeast.

“In the political setting today, you are our leader. We came to pay a solidarity visit and pledge our homage,” Ikoro said.

The discussion concluded with plans for a regional town hall meeting to strategise on legislative and developmental priorities.