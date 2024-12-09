Dele Farotimi vs Yahaya Bello: Contrasting photos ignite debate on Nigeria’s justice system

A viral Facebook post by Barrister Festus Ogun has sparked widespread discussion on Nigeria’s judicial fairness.

The post juxtaposes two striking images: human rights lawyer Barrister Dele Farotimi in handcuffs before his bail hearing for a defamation suit filed by Senior Advocate Afe Babalola and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello walking confidently out of court, flanked by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ogun’s caption, “Dele Farotimi in handcuffs. Yahaya Bello walking majestically. Tale of two justice system,” encapsulates what many perceive as the stark inequalities in the country’s legal system.

The hashtag #FreeDeleFarotimi quickly gained traction, with commentators expressing frustration over perceived disparities in treatment based on status and political influence.

Barrister Farotimi, a vocal advocate for human rights and systemic reform, was granted ₦50 million bail after his court appearance.

Conversely, Yahaya Bello, who has faced allegations of corruption and mismanagement of over ₦80 billion, appeared unrestrained and surrounded by security personnel, sparking criticism of perceived preferential treatment for high-profile figures.

The contrasting visuals have reignited calls for judicial reform in Nigeria.

Critics argue that the legal system disproportionately targets activists and ordinary citizens while often shielding the powerful from accountability.