BREAKING: Court grants Dele Farotimi ₦50m bail amid defamation battle with Afe Babalola

Prominent activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi has been granted bail by the Ekiti State High Court following a defamation case brought against him by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Afe Babalola.

The court set the bail conditions at ₦50 million, requiring a surety with an equal amount and ownership of a landed property.

Farotimi’s case, which has garnered national attention, was adjourned to 29 January 2025 for further proceedings.

His arrest by the Ekiti State Police Command triggered widespread criticism from civil society organisations and the Nigerian Bar Association, who called for his immediate release.

The legal dispute arose from Chief Babalola, 95, accusing Farotimi of defamation in his book titled Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

The book allegedly contained unflattering claims about the revered legal luminary, leading to Babalola initiating court action.

Farotimi’s detention and subsequent arraignment ignited public outrage, with many describing it as an attack on free speech.

In response, activists rallied around the legal practitioner, emphasising the importance of protecting the right to dissent in a democratic society.

Reacting to the development, a representative of a civil rights group said, “This case is not just about Farotimi but about defending free expression in Nigeria.”