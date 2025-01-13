California tragedy: Wildfire death toll climbs amid fears of more winds in Los Angeles

The death toll from California’s raging wildfires has risen to 24, with officials warning that the figure could climb further as emergency teams face delays in gaining access to the affected areas.

The Los Angeles medical examiner confirmed the fatalities on Sunday, January 12, attributing 16 deaths to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena and eight to the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades district.

Since Tuesday, January 7, the region has been engulfed by multiple wildfires, with these two being the most catastrophic.

Firefighters are now bracing for worsening conditions as the U.S. weather service forecasts wind speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour and critically low humidity through Wednesday, January 8.

“Life-threatening winds and dangerously low humidity are forecast for much of Southern California,” warned the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) in a statement on X.

Officials cautioned that the combination of strong winds and dry vegetation creates a significant risk of rapid fire spread.

California fire worst natural disaster in history

Governor Gavin Newsom described the wildfires as potentially the worst natural disaster in U.S. history.

Speaking to NBC, he highlighted the unprecedented scale and cost of the destruction.

Newsom has signed an executive order temporarily suspending environmental regulations to expedite relief for destroyed homes and businesses.

Since the fires ignited, nearly 163 square kilometres of land—an area almost the size of Washington D.C.—has been scorched.

Cal Fire reports that approximately 12,300 buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

Residents are urged to avoid activities like mowing lawns and parking vehicles on dry grass to prevent additional fire hazards.