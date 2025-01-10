Los Angeles wildfire leaves 5 dead - causes $150 billion in damage

A devastating wildfire in Los Angeles has claimed five lives, destroyed thousands of structures, and inflicted an estimated $150 billion in damage, making it the city’s most destructive blaze in history.

Spanning from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena, the fire has engulfed over 3,000 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains, reducing multimillion-dollar homes and luxury vehicles to ash.

The hilly coastal neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades has suffered the most damage.

"At least 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate," authorities reported, with evacuation orders continually updated as the fire spread.

Firefighters received a brief reprieve from high winds on Wednesday, January 8, but due to low humidity and strong offshore winds, Red Flag warnings remain in effect until Friday evening across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

AccuWeather revised its economic damage estimate to $135-$150 billion, significantly higher than its initial projection of $57 billion.

"This wildfire has had a catastrophic impact on lives, property, and the economy," a spokesperson for the firm stated.

Health officials have urged residents to minimise exposure to wildfire smoke.

"Take steps to reduce breathing in air pollutants. If the air quality is bad, stay inside as much as possible and close all windows, doors, and vents," warned the California Department of Public Health.

Emergency crews have employed bulldozers to clear paths and push luxury cars out of harm’s way, underscoring the chaos wrought by the flames.