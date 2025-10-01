Pulse logo
No More Account Maintenance Fees: Sterling Bank Gifts Nigerians on Independence Day

01 October 2025 at 19:59
 Sterling Bank has once again redefined the boundaries of customer first banking in Nigeria by scrapping Account Maintenance Fees (AMF) across all  personal accounts. Just months after abolishing transfer fees on local online  transactions in April 2025, the bank has dismantled yet another long-standing industry  practice, cementing its role as the nation’s leading force for transparent, fair, and  customer-focused banking. 

This decision cuts at the heart of a revenue model that has long cost Nigerian  customers dearly. In 2024 alone, tier-1 banks raked in over ₦650 billion from account  maintenance and e-banking charges. Sterling’s move rewrites Nigeria’s banking  rulebook while amplifying its bold stance: customers deserve freedom from too many  deductions and the right to keep more of their hard-earned money. 

Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank, explained the principle  driving this bold action: “Every fee we remove is one less barrier between our  customers and true financial freedom. This was the rationale behind eliminating  transfer fees in April, and it is the same principle we uphold as we eliminate account  maintenance fees.” 

Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive for Consumer and Business Banking at Sterling  Bank, reinforced this position: “This initiative is about building lasting relationships that  fuel sustainable growth. We put transparency and customer value first, and in doing  so, we are building a foundation that serves both our customers and Sterling’s future.” 

As Nigeria marks another Independence Day, Sterling Bank presents this decision as  a declaration of financial independence for millions of Nigerians. By freeing  customers from deductions that silently erode their balances, Sterling is empowering  them to keep and grow their wealth while redefining true financial freedom. 

With two unprecedented moves in quick succession, the removal of transfer fees in  April and now the elimination of account maintenance charges, Sterling Bank continues to challenge the status quo and champion a new era of fairness in  Nigerian banking. 

About Sterling Bank 

Sterling Bank is a forward-thinking financial institution committed to transforming lives  through innovative solutions, exceptional service, unwavering integrity and a  steadfast focus on its HEART strategy. As pioneers in digital banking and financial  inclusion, Sterling continues to lead by example, proving that purpose-driven  leadership can unlock transformative outcomes for individuals, businesses, and  society at large.

