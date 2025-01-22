45-year-old man found dead in Kano well, residents deny knowledge of victim

A 45-year-old man, with an unknown identity drowned in a well at Babawa Village in Gezawa local government area of Kano state.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Kano. Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Tuesday. According to him;

We received an emergency call from Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kabiru Lawan of Gezawa police division at about 12:59 pm that the body of an unknown man was floating on top of a well. We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:25pm.

He said the community leaders and residents of the village claimed they did not know the victim. Abdullahi said some personnel from the state fire service brought out the victim's dead from the well and handed the corpse over to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kabiru Lawan for burial.