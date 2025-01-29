33-year-old mentally unstable man cuts off wife’s wrist over infidelity

A 33-year-old man, Sunday Echege, has been arrested in Enugu State for cutting off his wife’s wrist with a machete over suspicions of infidelity. The incident, which has left residents in shock, occurred in the Ibagwa-Ani community, Nsukka Local Government Area.

According to the Enugu State Police Command, Echege attacked his wife, Chinonso Echege, following an argument in which he accused her of extramarital affairs.

The brutal act was interrupted by concerned community members, who immediately alerted the police. Officers from the Okpuje Division arrived at the scene, arrested the suspect, and recovered the machete used in the attack.

Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed that Echege confessed to the crime, stating that jealousy and suspicion led him to commit the act. He added that the police are conducting a thorough investigation, and the suspect will be charged in court once inquiries are concluded.

The Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to handle the case with urgency. He further condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for couples to resolve marital disputes through peaceful and legal means rather than resorting to violence.

This incident has drawn attention to the increasing cases of domestic violence in the country. Earlier this month, a 22-year-old woman in Ogun State stabbed her husband to death following a similar dispute over suspected infidelity.