Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Wizkid is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album 'Morayo' which will be out on November 22, 2024. Following the release of the lead single 'Peace of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz and 'Kese (Dance)', Wizkid has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album.

A global star, Wizkid is teaming up with stars from different parts of the globe with collaborations with Nigerian superstar Asake, American R&B singer Jasmine Sulivan, French star Tiakola, and French/Gabonese singer Anaïs Cardot.

Wizkid and Asake will be hoping to recreate the success of their Grammy-nominated collaboration 'MMS' which is one of the tracks on Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy'.

'Morayo' will be Wizkid's 6th LP and 8th project in a discography that has delivered some of Nigerian music's most iconic albums.

Both lead singles have broken Spotify records for the biggest opening streaming day for a Nigerian album with 'Dance' setting a global opening day streaming record for an African artist.