Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Let us face it, Valentine's Day can be quite hard on single people.



The bulk of the content caters to lovers for whom the day is a celebration of romance, affection, passion, and sacrifice that fuels their relationship.



If you find yourself on the other side of the divide then you need a playlist to soundtrack whatever feelings you might have.



Whether it's loneliness, indifference, self-love, hope to find the right one, or perhaps you're not a preacher of love, this playlist has something for you.

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

1. Chike - Finders Keepers

From the Boo of the Booless himself, this song encourages you to keep hope alive and trust that you will soon find your person who will treat you right and stay with you.

2. Tiwa Savage feat Brandy - Somebody's Son

This song reminds you that someday, the man you desire will find you and you will have someone to call your own.

3. Chike - Enough

A beautiful rendition that tells you to believe you're enough and that the temporary lack of a romantic partner shouldn't plant doubts in your heart.

4. Raybekah - Ex-Boyfriend

If you're tempted to call your ex due to loneliness, this song reminds you to resist the temptation. Remember the reasons two of you failed to work and don't let Valentine's day send you back into the arms of an ex.

5. Omah Lay - Soso

Feeling the pain of being loveless on Valentine's day? Take the pain away by singing along to this beautiful record.

6. Burna Boy - Alone

If you're feeling alone with nothing to hold on to, remember that the moment will pass and you have the strength to pull through valentine's day even if you have no one to tell you they love you.

7. 2baba - Dance In Rain

Cheer yourself up with this classic record that tells you to keep your head up and enjoy yourself as a single person on valentine's day.

8. WAJE feat Patoranking - Left For Good

While others celebrate their lovers, don't hesitate to celebrate breaking free from a bad relationship knowing that you're doing great without the person.

9. Fireboy - Playboy

If you're a ladies' man who has failed to commit to one woman, you can celebrate your lifestyle with this song while others celebrate their partners.

10. Burna Boy - Last Last