Tiwa Savage gears up for Detty December with new single featuring Sarz

Tiwa Savage is set to close off 2024 on a high note.

After a busy year where she made her acting debut and released a successful soundtrack album, Tiwa Savage is closing the year with a party-starting anthem.

The award-winning star took to her social media account to unveil a new single titled 'Mega Money' which is set for release on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

The Afropop record packs the familiar melodies and swaggering with which Tiwa Savage has made a name for herself as a celebrated hitmaker whose influence in Nigerian music stretches over a decade.

2024 has been a busy year for Tiwa Savage who made her movie debut in the movie 'Water & Garri'. She also recorded a soundtrack album that featured guest appearances from Young Jonn, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, and Olamide, among other stars.

Ahead of her new single, Tiwa Savage recently appeared on the remix of Fido's hit record 'Awolowo'. She was also featured by Ruger on the single 'Toma Toma' where she dazzled alongside the dancehall sensation.