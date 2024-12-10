The Weeknd sets new Spotify record for songs with 1 billion streams

The Weeknd continues his record-breaking feats.
In a new milestone, The Weeknd has become the artist with the most songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams after 24 of his songs crossed over a billion streams.
The Canadian singer is one of the biggest music stars globally whose music has garnered billions of streams and sold millions of concert tickets. With his latest feat, The Weeknd has now put more distance between himself and fellow Canadians Justin Bieber and Drake who both have 15 songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams.
Among the several records The Weeknd holds on Spotify is becoming the first person with over 100 million monthly listeners. He also holds the record for the most streamed song on Spotify with his hit single 'Blinding Light' garnering 4.6 billion streams.
All The Weeknd's 24 songs with over 1 billion streams as of December 12, 2024
1. Blinding Lights - 4,600,220,605
2. Starboy - 3,623,244,910
3. Die For You - 2,550,454,341
4. The Hills - 2,494,571,789
5. Save Your Tears - 2,189,872,506
6. Call Out My Name - 1,955,179,376
7. Can't Feel My Face - 1,858,376,969
8. Feel It Coming - 1,857,546,099
9. Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) - 1,787,468,552
10. Save Your Tears (Remix) (with Ariana Grande) - Bonus Track - 1,709,150,354
11. Creepin' - 1,480,931,526
12. One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp) - 1,443,790,107
13. Stargirl Interlude - 1,254,976,801
14. Reminder - 1,135,196,439659,072
15. I Was Never There - 1,129,263,820
16. Often - 1,065,298,962
17. Heartless - 1,047,271,519
18. After Hours - 1,047,118,673
19. Or Nah (feat. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard) - Remix - 1,041,060,634
20. Die For You (with Ariana Grande) - Remix - 1,040,731,723
21. Love Me Harder - 1,008,437,305
22. Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd) - 1,006,785,790
23. Lost in the Fire (feat. The Weeknd) - 1,004,686,392
24. Popular - (with Playboi Carti & Madonna) - 1,001,276,022
The Weeknd is sure to extend his record soon. Two of his songs, 'Pray For Me' and 'In Your Head,' have crossed 990 million streams while adding over 200,000 daily streams, according to Spotify data aggregation site Kworb.